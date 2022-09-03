Women and children in North Korea are struggling to meet quotas of material and labour imposed by institutions, including women’s groups and schools, due to limited economic activity after the country shut its borders in early 2020. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Covid-19 regulations worsen women’s struggle to feed families: UN expert
- Elizabeth Salmon, UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, highlighted the ‘disproportionate impact’ of Covid regulations on females
- Covid-19 border closures have crimped the income flow of North Korean women, who continue to feed their families and make state contributions
Women and children in North Korea are struggling to meet quotas of material and labour imposed by institutions, including women’s groups and schools, due to limited economic activity after the country shut its borders in early 2020. Photo: AFP