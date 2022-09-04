Visitors walk past artwork “Day Into Night Lips, 2022” by artist Gina Beavers during the Frieze Seoul 2022 art fair in Seoul on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP
Visitors walk past artwork “Day Into Night Lips, 2022” by artist Gina Beavers during the Frieze Seoul 2022 art fair in Seoul on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

K-pop, K-drama, K-art. Frieze fair lands in Seoul as art world cools on Hong Kong

  • Previous Frieze fairs were held in London, Paris and New York, but experts say the South Korean capital was a natural pick for the first Asian edition
  • Seoul’s Frieze fair takes place as the art world turns away from Hong Kong over financial and political uncertainties, quarantine restrictions

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:15pm, 4 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk past artwork “Day Into Night Lips, 2022” by artist Gina Beavers during the Frieze Seoul 2022 art fair in Seoul on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP
Visitors walk past artwork “Day Into Night Lips, 2022” by artist Gina Beavers during the Frieze Seoul 2022 art fair in Seoul on September 2, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE