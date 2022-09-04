Waves crash on the eastern coast of Jeju Island, South Korea, as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula on September 4. Photo: AP
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as super Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches
- East China cities halted ferries while Japan cancelled flights as 2022’s strongest storm lashed Taiwan and the Koreas with intense wind and rain
- The slow-moving typhoon is forecast to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175km/h
