A man on South Korea’s Jeju island battles against strong wind caused by Super Typhoon Hinnamnor on Monday. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea steels itself for ‘massive’ Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: ‘we have to minimise casualties’

  • South Korea’s chief forecaster said the typhoon’s 400km radius was ‘big enough to cover Seoul to Busan’, as he urged residents to remain indoors
  • The typhoon, which is forecast to be even more destructive than 1959’s Typhoon Sarah, is expected to make landfall early on Tuesday morning

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:02pm, 5 Sep, 2022

