A man on South Korea’s Jeju island battles against strong wind caused by Super Typhoon Hinnamnor on Monday. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea steels itself for ‘massive’ Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: ‘we have to minimise casualties’
- South Korea’s chief forecaster said the typhoon’s 400km radius was ‘big enough to cover Seoul to Busan’, as he urged residents to remain indoors
- The typhoon, which is forecast to be even more destructive than 1959’s Typhoon Sarah, is expected to make landfall early on Tuesday morning
