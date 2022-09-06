A Russian anti-submarine ship takes part in the Vostok 2022 drills on Monday. Japan’s Defence Ministry said it had spotted six Russian and Chinese warships firing machine guns into the Sea of Japan off Hokkaido over the weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan protests Russia-China military drills as Moscow scraps visa deal
- Parts of the multinational ‘Vostok 2022’ drills took place on two disputed islands that Russia controls but Japan claims, a Tokyo official said
- On Tuesday, Moscow said it had scrapped a reciprocal agreement that allowed visa-free visits to the Kuril Islands for Japanese former residents
