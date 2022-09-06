A man walks on a road damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor along the coast in Ulsan, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Typhoon Hinnamnor smashes into South Korea, leaving 20,000 homes without power and forcing thousands to flee
- The storm made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday morning, unleashing heavy rains and winds of up to 155km/h
- Officials put the nation on alert over potential damage from flooding, landslides and tidal waves in what they called the most powerful storm in years
