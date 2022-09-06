Shoji Morimoto. ‘My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular’. Photo: Reuters
Japan man charges clients US$71 per hour ‘to do nothing’: ‘basically, I rent myself out’

  • Shoji Morimoto has accompanied his clients to parks to play on see-saws, escorted them to cafes for lunches and waved them off from railway stations
  • Often, he gets paid to simply exist as their companion. But doing nothing doesn’t mean he’ll do anything – and certainly nothing sexual

Updated: 3:45pm, 6 Sep, 2022

