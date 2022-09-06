In August there were protests about the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Extra US$10 million for Shinzo Abe state funeral amid growing opposition from Japan’s taxpayers

  • Last month, PM Fumio Kishida said US$1.7 million would be spent on the funeral of the former leader fatally shot during an election campaign speech in July
  • Growing opposition, given Abe’s divisive political stances and various scandals, is prompting fears the outlay could trigger a strong backlash from the public

Kyodo
Updated: 6:09pm, 6 Sep, 2022

