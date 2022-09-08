Children play in water as Wolsong nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Children play in water as Wolsong nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Koreans living near Wolsong plant jittery as Seoul doubles down on nuclear power

  • President Yoon is pushing for nuclear power to overtake coal as the main source of electricity to strengthen the country’s energy security
  • Experts say South Korea’s clustered reactors pose no safety risks, but residents are unconvinced and have demanded the government fund relocation plans

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:46am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children play in water as Wolsong nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Children play in water as Wolsong nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE