North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un addresses the country’s parliament in Pyongyang on September 8. Photo: KCNA/Reuters
North Korea passes law to use nuclear weapons at first strike as Kim steps up rhetoric
- Kim Jong-un told parliament that the new legislation makes Pyongyang’s nuclear status ‘irreversible’
- The move comes as North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un addresses the country’s parliament in Pyongyang on September 8. Photo: KCNA/Reuters