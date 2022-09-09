India’s Golden Temple, the Sikh faith’s holiest shrine. Photo: AFP
Man hacked to death for chewing tobacco near India’s Golden Temple

  • Harmanjeet Singh, 22, was killed after an altercation with three men from a radical Sikh warrior sect who had accused him of being drunk and consuming tobacco
  • The entire incident occurred in full public view and onlookers watched but did not come forward to prevent it, police said. All three men have been arrested

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:48pm, 9 Sep, 2022

India’s Golden Temple, the Sikh faith’s holiest shrine. Photo: AFP
