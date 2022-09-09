Tokyo Medical University must pay damages of about US$127,000 to 27 women after admitting it rigged entrance exams in favour of men. Photo: AP
Tokyo Medical University to pay damages to women over rigged entrance exams
- After 28 women sought US$1 million in damages, saying gender-based discrimination in entrance exams uncovered in 2018 was illegal, 27 were awarded US$127,000
- The university admitted it had been marking down exam scores since at least 2006 to curb female enrolment and those of men who had failed the exam previously
