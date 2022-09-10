The death of a South Korean fisheries official in territorial waters has prompted a political debate among South Korea’s political parties. Photo: Shutterstock
Murder at sea: how did a South Korean fisheries official come to be floating in a life jacket in North Korean waters?

  • Was Lee Dae-jun a would-be defector fleeing gambling debts, as the government of then-president Moon Jae-in said, citing intelligence it then sealed for 30 years?
  • Or is that a smear campaign and cover-up, as the new government of Yoon Suk-yeol claims in legal action over the former administration’s handling of the case?

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Sep, 2022

