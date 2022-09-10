Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. File photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
Japan’s Naruhito plans to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in first foreign trip as emperor
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also considering attending the memorial service that will be held in a little over a week
- Naruhito was invited to Britain by the queen in 2020, but the visit was postponed due to the pandemic
