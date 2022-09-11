The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claim the uninhabited islands as their own, and refer to them as the Diaoyu Islands. Photo: Kyodo/File
Diaoyu Islands: regional tensions with China have increased since Japan nationalised Senkaku islands a decade ago
- September 11, 2012, the Japanese government put the disputed islands – called Senkaku by Tokyo, and Diaoyu by Beijing – under state control
- Disputed islands could be profitable, as studies by the United Nations indicated there may be potentially lucrative gas reserves around them
