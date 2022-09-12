Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki performs a traditional folk dance with his supporters on Sunday after winning a second four-year-term. Photo: Kyodo
Anti-US governor of Japan’s Okinawa vows to ‘resolve the US military base problem’ amid Taiwan tension after re-election
- Denny Tamaki’s re-election threatens to deepen tensions between Okinawa and Tokyo over a plan to relocate US troops stationed on the island
- Okinawans call the plan a new construction rather than a relocation and want the Futenma base closed and removed from the island
