Tourists clad in traditional Japanese dress take pictures in front of the Kaminarimon gate of Sensoji temple in Asakusa, downtown Tokyo, last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan plans to scrap nearly all Covid curbs for vaccinated tourists; New Zealand ditches most Covid rules
- Japan plans to abandon daily limits on foreign tourists, scrap visa restrictions and allow individual travellers without travel agency bookings
- Elsewhere, New Zealand has ditched most of its Covid rules, such as a requirement to wear face masks indoors, as it learns to live with the virus
