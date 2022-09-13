North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends an event earlier this year marking the anniversary of the army’s founding. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea ‘on the path of self-destruction’ if it uses nuclear weapons, Seoul warns
- Seoul’s Defence Ministry warned the North that it would face an ‘overwhelming response’ from US and South Korea if it attempted to use nuclear weapons
- Pyongyang last week passed a law allowing it to use such weapons if its leadership faces attack or to prevent an unspecified ‘catastrophic crisis’
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends an event earlier this year marking the anniversary of the army’s founding. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP