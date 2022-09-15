New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland on August 11, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday, on two murder charges. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP, File
South Korean police arrest woman over New Zealand children found dead in suitcases
- The woman is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing two children in Auckland, authorities said
- Bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction
New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland on August 11, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday, on two murder charges. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP, File