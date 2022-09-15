Wild horses graze on a field on Yonaguni Island, Okinawa prefecture. Photo: AFP
China’s military moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island of Yonaguni
- Island of Yonaguni is just 110km from Taiwan, and a Chinese missile fired during military drills last month landed not far from its shores
- Since 2016, the island has hosted a base for Japan’s army, the Self-Defence Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents
