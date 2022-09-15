Wild horses graze on a field on Yonaguni Island, Okinawa prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

China’s military moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island of Yonaguni

  • Island of Yonaguni is just 110km from Taiwan, and a Chinese missile fired during military drills last month landed not far from its shores
  • Since 2016, the island has hosted a base for Japan’s army, the Self-Defence Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:52pm, 15 Sep, 2022

