Masazo Nonaka lived for 113 years on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, until his death in 2019. Japan now has 90,526 centenarians. Photo: Reuters
Never say die: Japan’s centenarians increase by five times in two decades
- There are 90,526 Japanese citizens aged 100 and above, an increase of 5 per cent from a year earlier and more than five times the number 20 years ago
- Helped by healthy diets and an accessible medical system, Japan has the second-highest life expectancy in the world, ranking just behind Hong Kong
Masazo Nonaka lived for 113 years on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, until his death in 2019. Japan now has 90,526 centenarians. Photo: Reuters