Masazo Nonaka lived for 113 years on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, until his death in 2019. Japan now has 90,526 centenarians. Photo: Reuters
Never say die: Japan’s centenarians increase by five times in two decades

  • There are 90,526 Japanese citizens aged 100 and above, an increase of 5 per cent from a year earlier and more than five times the number 20 years ago
  • Helped by healthy diets and an accessible medical system, Japan has the second-highest life expectancy in the world, ranking just behind Hong Kong

Bloomberg

Updated: 9:35pm, 16 Sep, 2022

