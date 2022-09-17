South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 15. Photo: AFP
Actor Lee Jung-jae on Squid Game’s Emmy success and how South Korean cinema attained global clout

  • Lee said South Korean cinema spent years to figure out how to connect better with global audiences through stories about the violence of modern life
  • He added: ‘As a result of these years-long efforts, we see a lot of high-quality content, that has resonated around the world’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:28pm, 17 Sep, 2022

