Satellite imagery shows Typhoon Nanmadol located near the southern remote islands of Japan. Photo: Handout/Japan Meteorological Agency/AFP
Thousands in shelters as Japan braces for dangerous typhoon
- By Sunday morning, 25,680 households in Kagoshima and neighbouring Miyazaki were already without power
- The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned the region could face ‘unprecedented’ danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain
Satellite imagery shows Typhoon Nanmadol located near the southern remote islands of Japan. Photo: Handout/Japan Meteorological Agency/AFP