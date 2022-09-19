High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture as Typhoon Nanmadol slammed southwestern Japan. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan with record rain, killing at least one person

  • A man was found dead inside his car, which was submerged to the rooftop in the middle of a field
  • More than 80 people have been injured as Japan’s 14th typhoon of the season roared through western areas

Reuters
Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Sep, 2022

