Shoppers walk along a street lined with shops in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Japan’s inflation has quickened to its fastest rate in more than 30 years. Photo: AFP
Japan inflation hits 31-year high, calling central bank’s stimulus plans into question
- The Bank of Japan’s governor has repeatedly said that it will keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until there’s evidence of solid wage gains
- But as price gains spread beyond energy items, pressure is mounting on the bank to justify the need for its ongoing monetary stimulus
