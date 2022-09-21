Police officers and firefighters investigate the site where a man who was protesting a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set himself on fire, near Prime Minster Fumio Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe’s planned state funeral
- The man set himself alight near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo early on Wednesday, local media said
- He had reportedly told police beforehand that he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for former PM Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July
