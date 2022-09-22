North Korea denied that it has sold arms to Russia and blasted the US and “other hostile forces” for what it saw as spreading rumors that Kim Jong-un’s regime was aiding Moscow as it fought in Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukraine war: North Korea denies US claims that it is exporting weapons to Russia
- In a state media report on Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the US to stop making ‘reckless remarks’ and to ‘keep its mouth shut’
- Statement comes after the US said that Russia was buying artillery shells and rockets from Pyongyang to support its war in Ukraine
