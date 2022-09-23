People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist spot, in Tokyo on September 13. Photo: AFP
Japan to resume visa-free travel, remove daily entry cap from October 11 as Covid-19 ebbs
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said individual visitors will be allowed to enter Japan and the cap on daily arrivals in the country will also be ended
- The move to scrap most border controls comes as Japan’s deadliest wave of the pandemic recedes
People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist spot, in Tokyo on September 13. Photo: AFP