Japan to resume visa-free travel, remove daily entry cap from October 11 as Covid-19 ebbs

  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said individual visitors will be allowed to enter Japan and the cap on daily arrivals in the country will also be ended
  • The move to scrap most border controls comes as Japan’s deadliest wave of the pandemic recedes

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:00am, 23 Sep, 2022

