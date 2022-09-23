South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol (right) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden in New York on September 21. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol denies US hot-mic insult, blames translation for furore
- The president was overheard on a hot mic seemingly insulting US lawmakers after a meeting with Biden in New York
- Yoon’s office said he had ‘no reason to talk about the US’, but the opposition dubbed the denial akin to telling Koreans they were ‘hearing-impaired’
