A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: Reuters
Japan may include Taiwan among nations giving flowers at Abe funeral, which could trigger reaction from China
- If carried out, sources said Japan is likely to refer to the self-ruled island as Taiwan, not as ‘the Republic of China’, its official name for itself
- In recent years, China has become more alert to risks from closer Japan-Taiwan ties, and is asking Tokyo respect ‘political foundations’ of their relations
