A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: Reuters
A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan may include Taiwan among nations giving flowers at Abe funeral, which could trigger reaction from China

  • If carried out, sources said Japan is likely to refer to the self-ruled island as Taiwan, not as ‘the Republic of China’, its official name for itself
  • In recent years, China has become more alert to risks from closer Japan-Taiwan ties, and is asking Tokyo respect ‘political foundations’ of their relations

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:59am, 25 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: Reuters
A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE