US-South Korea launch first maritime drills since 2017 involving an aircraft carrier

  • The four days of maritime drills off the peninsula’s east coast will involve more than 20 ships, including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
  • It comes a day after North Korea test-fired a missile that some experts say had the range to strike the port city where the Reagan was then docked

Associated Press in Seoul

Updated: 1:03pm, 26 Sep, 2022

