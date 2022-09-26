The US Navy’s nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan last week. Photo: Yonhap via AFP
US-South Korea launch first maritime drills since 2017 involving an aircraft carrier
- The four days of maritime drills off the peninsula’s east coast will involve more than 20 ships, including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
- It comes a day after North Korea test-fired a missile that some experts say had the range to strike the port city where the Reagan was then docked
