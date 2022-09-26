South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during an event in New York earlier this month. Photo: Yonhap via EPA-EFE
South Korea’s Yoon scolds media for damaging US alliance, says hot mic reports ‘differ from the facts’
- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday accused South Korea’s media of endangering the country’s alliance with the US by reporting on his alleged comments
- A spokesperson said Yoon was referring to domestic politics, not President Joe Biden and the US Congress, and his words had been mistranslated
