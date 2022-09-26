US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace ahead of Shinzo Abe’s funeral. Photo: AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace ahead of Shinzo Abe’s funeral. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Kamala Harris calls US-Japan alliance ‘a cornerstone’ for peace, stability and prosperity

  • US Vice-President is in Tokyo to attend funeral of former president Shinzo Abe who forged closer ties with the US at a time of increased concern about China
  • President Kishida Fumio’s decision to hold a state funeral for the late conservative nationalist is controversial, and some oppose honouring him this way

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:16pm, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace ahead of Shinzo Abe’s funeral. Photo: AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace ahead of Shinzo Abe’s funeral. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE