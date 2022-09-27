A view over Vladivostok. Photo: Shutterstock
A view over Vladivostok. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Russia expels Japanese diplomat for alleged spying

  • Russia’s security service says the official paid for classified information and was also seeking to learn about the impact of Western sanctions
  • The diplomat was identified as Motoki Tatsunori, the consul general in Vladivostok

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:19am, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view over Vladivostok. Photo: Shutterstock
A view over Vladivostok. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE