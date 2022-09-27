Thousands of Japanese offered flowers and prayers on Tuesday in honour of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe ahead of a controversial state funeral attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries. Abe’s ashes, carried by his widow Akie, arrived at the storied Budokan venue in Tokyo, where a 19-gun salute sounded in honour of the slain former leader. The motorcade carrying his remains had travelled from his widow’s home in the capital, past a row of white-uniformed armed troops who stood to attention. Outside the Budokan, thousands of Japanese people stood in line as the ashes arrived, waiting to deliver flowers and say a prayer in two mourning tents. Japan ’s longest-serving prime minister and one of the country’s most recognisable political figures, Abe was known for cultivating international alliances and his “Abenomics” economic strategy. Koji Takamori came all the way from northern Hokkaido with his nine-year-old son. “I wanted to thank him. He has done so much for Japan,” the 46-year-old said. “The way he died was so shocking. To be honest, I also came because there has been so much opposition. It’s almost like I’m here to oppose those who are opposing this [funeral].” Man protests Shinzo Abe’s state funeral by setting himself on fire in Japan Toru Sato, 71, leaned on his cane as he waited. “I only know Abe-san on TV. He worked so hard. His death was so tragic. I felt so sorry for him,” he said. Abe resigned in 2020 over recurring health problems, but remained a key political voice and was campaigning for his ruling party when a lone gunman killed him on July 8 . The shooting sent shock waves through a country with famously low gun crime and prompted international condemnation. But the decision to give him a state funeral – only the second for a former prime minister in the post-war period – has provoked opposition, with around 60 per cent of Japanese against the event according to recent polls. Reporting by Agence France-Presse