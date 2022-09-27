US Marines take part in a joint military amphibious exercise with South Korean troops, wearing blue headbands on their helmets, in 2016. About 28,500 US troops are based in South Korea. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Will South Korea get dragged into a Taiwan conflict? Yoon demurs, but there’s 28,500 reasons it might
- President Yoon Suk-yeol refused in an interview to be drawn on whether South Korea would help the US in the event of a conflict over Taiwan
- Yet officials have acknowledged the 28,500 US troops stationed on the peninsula mean it could easily be dragged into a crisis – as could Japan
