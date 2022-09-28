Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP
Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Rediscovering Imperial Japan’s Manchuria university for elite Chinese, Korean, Soviet students

  • Students from Japan, China, Korea, the Soviet Union and Mongolia learned at Kenkoku University under the banner of ‘the harmony of five ethnicities’
  • Sometimes-surprising friendships were forged at the Japan-run institution, even as imperial Japanese troops brutalised much of the region

Associated Press
Associated Press in Tokyo

Updated: 1:01pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP
Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE