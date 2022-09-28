Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP
Rediscovering Imperial Japan’s Manchuria university for elite Chinese, Korean, Soviet students
- Students from Japan, China, Korea, the Soviet Union and Mongolia learned at Kenkoku University under the banner of ‘the harmony of five ethnicities’
- Sometimes-surprising friendships were forged at the Japan-run institution, even as imperial Japanese troops brutalised much of the region
Shigeru Imaizumi, a 96-year old graduate of Kenkoku University, points to himself in a school photo. Photo: Kenkoku University via AP