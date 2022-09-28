A Chinese marine surveillance vessel is shadowed by a Japanese coastguard patrol ship near the disputed East China Sea islets in 2012. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Diaoyu Islands: Japan claims 27th Chinese intrusion of year near disputed East China Sea islets
- Japan’s coastguard said patrol vessels ordered three Chinese ships to immediately exit the waters near the disputed islets early on Wednesday morning
- Chinese vessels, including two that appeared to be equipped with autocannons, have now been spotted near the islets for 14 days in a row, it said
