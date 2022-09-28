A news broadcast shows a North Korean missile test from earlier this year. Photo: AFP
A news broadcast shows a North Korean missile test from earlier this year. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles on eve of US VP Kamala Harris visit

  • It’s the second missile fired this week and comes two days after S Korea and US forces began military exercises in waters off the east coast
  • Japan’s coastguard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test as it hosts US Vice-President Kamala Harris who is set to arrive in Seoul on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:17pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A news broadcast shows a North Korean missile test from earlier this year. Photo: AFP
A news broadcast shows a North Korean missile test from earlier this year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE