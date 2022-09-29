US Vice President Kamala Harris left Seoul, South Korea, just hours before more missiles were launched by North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Defiant North Korea fires more missiles on day Kamala Harris departs South Korea
- Hours after US Vice-President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to S Korea, 2 missiles were fired 9 minutes apart from an area near the city of Sunchon
- It was the third round of missiles from N Korea this week as it expands its arsenal and attempts to pressure Washington into accepting it as a nuclear power
