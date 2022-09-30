The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said long-term resident status based on marriage to a Japanese national is not available to same-sex couples. Photo: Getty Images
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for US man in same-sex marriage
- Andrew High married Kohei, his Japanese partner of 18 years, in 2015, and has applied unsuccessfully for a Japanese long-term visa five times since 2018
- Long-term resident status based on marriage to a Japanese national is not available to same-sex couples, they could have a ‘designated activities’ visa instead
The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said long-term resident status based on marriage to a Japanese national is not available to same-sex couples. Photo: Getty Images