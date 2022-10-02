Pomeranian dogs Michi and Mochi were among 15 four-legged couples that tied the knot at a pet wedding ceremony in the Philippines on Sunday that was held along with a special blessing of pets to mark World Animal Day.

Owners Ianne De Guia and Bryan Largo, who joined hundreds of other pet lovers for the animal blessing, said Michi and Mochi, dressed in a gown and tuxedo for the occasion, were able to cement their union after recently having puppies.

The canine couples took the plunge at a park by a shopping centre where hundreds of animals, including cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, also received blessings in a drive-through and in-person ceremony from a priest who sprinkled them with holy water.

A man carries a civet while taking part in an animal welfare campaign ahead of World Animal Day celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on October 2. Photo: AFP