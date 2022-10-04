A TV screen in Seoul on Friday shows a news report with file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: AP
A TV screen in Seoul on Friday shows a news report with file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires missile over Japan, residents warned to take cover

  • The object may have been an ICBM, and it fell into the sea 3,000km from Japan, TV Asahi reported
  • The launch was Pyongyang’s fifth in 10 days, amid military exercises by the US and South Korea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:08am, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A TV screen in Seoul on Friday shows a news report with file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: AP
A TV screen in Seoul on Friday shows a news report with file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE