North Korea fires missile over Japan, residents warned to take cover

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coastguard reported on the missile test, which was launched off North Korea’s east coast. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean. But it said it did not use any defence measures to destroy the missile. Japan on Tuesday condemned the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile believed to have flown over the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. “A ballistic missile is believed to have passed over our country and fallen in the Pacific Ocean. This is an act of violence following recent repeated launches of ballistic missiles. We strongly condemn this,” Kishida told reporters. Seoul says first North Korean missile test following Biden’s Asia trip was ICBM TV Asahi, citing an unnamed government source, said North Korea might have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and it fell into the sea some 3,000km (1,860 miles) from Japan. The latest launch was Pyongyang’s fifth in 10 days , amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which conducted trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces. South Korea staged its own show of advanced weaponry on Saturday to mark its Armed Forces Day, including multiple rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, drones and F-35 fighters. Tuesday’s test prompted East Japan Railway Co to suspend its train operations in the northern regions, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. The North has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which it might look to undertake sometime between China’s Communist Party Congress this month and US midterm elections in November, South Korean lawmakers said last week. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse