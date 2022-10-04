A South Korean Air Force F-15K dropping bombs during a drill in response to North Korea firing ballistic missiles over Japan. Photo: AP
Japan, US hold joint drill within hours of N. Korea missile launch
- Eight Japanese and four US fighter jets took part in the drill in airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region, a Joint Staff statement announced
- ‘We are taking swift action’, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after talks with head of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino
