A surface-to-surface missile is fired into the sea during US-South Korea live-fire drills. Photo: South Korean Defence Ministry via Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea missile falls during drill, alarming residents who feared attack from the North

  • The malfunction occurred during a live-fire exercise with the US, which came hours after Pyongyang sent an IRBM flying over Japan
  • Internet users shared videos of an orange ball of flames as a Hyunmoo-2 missile crashed on land

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:43am, 5 Oct, 2022

