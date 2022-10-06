South Korea launched 30 war planes following a military drill by North Korea. Photo: dpa
South Korea launches 30 warplanes after North Korea sends 12 bombers and jets close to border
- Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation, believed to be part of air-to-surface firing drills
- South Korea responded by scrambling 30 warplanes, then US, South Korean and Japanese destroyers launched joint drills later
South Korea launched 30 war planes following a military drill by North Korea. Photo: dpa