A North Korean flag in Gijungdong, North Korea. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South’s military said. Photo: Reuters
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul’s military says, amid tensions over US-led military exercises
- South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch – the seventh in two weeks. The Japanese government also confirmed the launch
- Sunday’s launch was the latest in a flurry that included an intermediate-range ballistic missile fired on Tuesday over Japan
