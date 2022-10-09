A North Korean flag in Gijungdong, North Korea. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South’s military said. Photo: Reuters
A North Korean flag in Gijungdong, North Korea. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South’s military said. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul’s military says, amid tensions over US-led military exercises

  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch – the seventh in two weeks. The Japanese government also confirmed the launch
  • Sunday’s launch was the latest in a flurry that included an intermediate-range ballistic missile fired on Tuesday over Japan

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:15am, 9 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A North Korean flag in Gijungdong, North Korea. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South’s military said. Photo: Reuters
A North Korean flag in Gijungdong, North Korea. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South’s military said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE