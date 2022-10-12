Russian conscripted men say goodbye to relatives at a recruiting office in Moscow on October 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: South Korea turns away yachts filled with Russians fleeing military call-up

  • A report said at least 21 Russians had arrived aboard yachts at ports in the south of the country, but only two had been granted entry
  • There has been an exodus of conscription-age men from Russia since Putin ordered a partial mobilisation last month

Reuters
Updated: 1:58pm, 12 Oct, 2022

