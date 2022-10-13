Kim Jong-un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea on October 10. Photo: KCNA/Reuters
North Korea launches long-range cruise missiles that can carry tactical nuclear weapons
- State media said leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test firing of the missiles that travelled 2,000km
- It added the launch was aimed at ‘enhancing the combat efficiency and might’ of cruise missiles deployed to the army ‘for the operation of tactical nukes’
Kim Jong-un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea on October 10. Photo: KCNA/Reuters