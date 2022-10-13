North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a missile test in North Korea. File photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea’s Kim takes notes as Russia makes nuclear threats in Ukraine war
- With Putin raising the prospect of using tactical nukes to turn around battleground setbacks in Ukraine, there’s fear that this normalisation of nuclear threats is emboldening Kim Jong-un
- After more than 40 missile launches this year, there are a host of fresh signs that North Korea is becoming more aggressive in making its nuclear bombs the centrepiece of its military
